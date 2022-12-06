Christmas Happiness inching up Published 12:03 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

The Christmas Happiness Fund, which gives families the ability to provide Christmas who might otherwise not be able to, continues to inch toward its goal of surpassing last year’s more than $35,000 in donations. Recent donations include:

• Kathy and Windsor Eagle — $500

• In honor of our friends, by Bud and Betty Mickle — $250

• In memory of Joe Hearne Rufty, KIA Vietnam — $500

• In memory of Bob Glover, by Linda and the girls — $100

• In honor of Colleen, Shawn, Hannah, Tom and Lauren, by Don Conner — $200

• In memory of Dewey and Julia Miller, by Judy Miller — $25

• In honor of Betty Grubb and Gloria Schenk Sunday School Teachers Doyt Watson Class Salem Lutheran Church, by Helen Safrit — $30

• In memory of Vicki McCombs by Tuesday’s Lunch Bunch — $100

• In memory of Peggy, Tony and Irene and in honor of our son Scott, by Stephen and Martha Thackery — $40

• In memory of Fran Lawson by Jerry, Ryan, Amber, Abbey and Ben — $200

• In memory of “Buck” Belk and our family and to honor our children and family and friends, by CWB — $200

• In loving memory of Charlie by Phyllis Little — $100

• Peripatetic Reviewers Book Club — $100

• In memory of Earline Ayars, by Sharon McBride — $100

• Howard Brown Agency — $100

• In honor of David, William, Lincoln, Livi, Brent, Will, Whit, Reese, John Graham and Ruby, by Julia — $150

• In memory of Ida Mae Kluttz and Whitney Kluttz, by Sarah Holshouser — $100

• In memory of Norman Holshouser, by Sarah Holshouser — $100

• In memory of Robert Reid, by Vickie Reid — $100

The running total with these donations is $10,563.86.

