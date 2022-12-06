Blotter for Dec. 6 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny on South Fulton Street was reported to have occurred between 1 and 1:45 p.m. Dec. 2. Total estimated loss was $300.

• Vandalism of a truck was reported at a property on West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 6 p.m Dec. 2.

• Property damage from a hit and run was reported on Hampshire Drive on Dec. 3 between 4 and 7 a.m

• An attempted car theft was reported on Barbour Street on Dec. 3 between 5 and 5:20 p.m.

• Shots were reportedly fired outside an occupied home following an argument on Harrel Street on Dec. 3 around 9:50 p.m., with damage to a car in the drive and the residence. No injuries were reported.

• Property damage to a property on West Horah Street was reported on Dec. 4 between 8 a.m. and 12:29 p.m.

• Zackary Howard Bentley, 26, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and second-degree trespassing.

• Joseph Allen Milem, 53, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with assault on a female by a male over the age of 18.

• David Lee Winthrop, 31, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

• Maurice Darnell Miller, 34, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with resist, obstruct or delay of an officer.

• Rasheed Mustafa Hasan, 38, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with simple assault.

