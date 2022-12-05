Area Sports: Rymer honored as region player of the year Published 11:14 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

Columbia International volleyball player Kira Rymer (South Rowan) was named the NAIA Northeast Region Player of the Year

She was earlier named Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Year after breaking the school record for kills.

In addition to competing in NAIA, Columbia International competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Rymer was named NCCAA South Region Player of the Year and has more honors on the way.

NFL

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) had five tackles, including another sack, in Philadelphia’s 35-10 win against Tennessee on Sunday.

College football

Jalon Walker (Salisbury) has played in all 13 games for the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Walker has been credited with eight tackles and four QB hurries and he’s blocked a punt.

•••

Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) played in all 12 games for Georgia Tech and was credited with 32 tackles (19 solos). He blocked a kick and knocked down a pass.

College wrestling

Appalachian State’s OJ Bost (East Rowan) placed sixth at 165 pounds at the Patriot Open hosted by George Mason.

College basketball

Abigail Wilson had eight points and seven rebounds for UNC Asheville in a 64-51 win against Western Carolina.

• In an 89-40 romp against Warren Wilson, Wilson scored 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

•••

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) had 10 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes as Wingate romped 75-48 against King.

•••

Hannah Isley (Carson) had five points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Pfeiffer in a 61-49 loss to Mary Baldwin.

• Jaleiah Gibson (Salisbury) had four points and seven rebounds for Pfeiffer in a 68-60 loss to Johnson & Wales.

•••

Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) scored 13 points for Columbia International in a 75-64 loss to Reinhardt.

•••

Colbie Perry (Carson) has made five 3-pointers for Converse.

•••

Carleigh Perry (Carson) averages 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds for Guilford.

College indoor track

At the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, Pfeiffer competed in the Early Bird Invitational.

Madison Lowery (South Rowan) broke the Pfeiffer record in the women’s indoor mile with a clocking of 5:08.15. She also broke the meet record.

Pfeiffer’s Elizabeth Jones (North Hills) broke the school record with an effort of 13.87 meters in the weight throw.

In the men’s mile, Pfeiffer’s Trent Rivers ran a PR 4:46.

HS basketball

The 2023 Carolinas Classis All-Star Basketball Games will be plaed at Wilmington’s Hoggard High on March 25.

•••

After a quiet Monday, there’s a busy schedule tonight, with the South Piedmont Conference starting league play.

Rowan County teams are on the road, with Carson at Concord, West Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus, South Rowan at Central Cabarrus and East Rowan at Lake Norman Charter.

North Rowan hosts West Rowan on Wednesday, while Salisbury will play its first home game against Albemarle.

HS wrestling

Carson placed third in the Bobby Lloyd Inviational at Thomasville.

Carson’s Christian Kluttz was champion at 138 pounds. Tristin Clawson won at 145, and Trey Hill was first at 195.

Carson Drye was runner-up at 152. Joseph Little placed third at 106.

• Carson’s Raelie Hernandez took first place at 126 in the girls division.

Warrior golf

In the Warrior Two-Man Scramble, the team of Logan Shuping-Eric Edwards shot 59-65 — 124 in the Championship Flight.

Keith Dorsett-Jacob Smith shot 64-60— 124.

Shuping-Edwards won the scorecard playoff to take the title.

Also qualifying to compete in the Championship Flight were Blake Wray-Andrew Morgan (62-65 — 127), Chris Owen-McGwire Owen (63-65 — 128), Dennis Long-Justin Wiles (66-63 — 129), Darrell White-Gerald Staton (64-65 — 129), Robert Shoaf-Robert Jernigan (63-69 — 132) and Derek Lipe-Justin Taylor (63-70 — 133).

Hunter Chapman-Davis Richards won the First Flight with 66-62 — 128.

The tournament filled seven flights.

• Billy James aced the No. 16 hole at Warrior, his fourth career ace. Gerald Staton, Tom Anderson and Steve Yates witnessed the shot.

• Closest to the pin winners in the Two-Man Texas Scramble were Jon Waller and Tom Hurd (No. 3), Bubba Henderson and Russ Tanis (No. 6), Blake Wray and William Little (No. 8), Don Hartsoe and Logan Shuping (No. 12) and Scott Tucker and Derek Lipe (No. 16).

Skins winners were White-Staton, Corey Christy-Ben Jackson and Richard Cobb-Mike Mills.

McCanless golf

On a chilly Sunday, the McCanless Couples played a Captain’s Choice event.

JD, Clarence Hobart and Azalee & David Huneycutt placed first.

Lenny Mauseli, Claude Honeycutt and Pam & Ralph Carver placed second.

JD had closest to the pin.

Crystal Clement had longest putt.

