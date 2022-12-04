Rowan County employees celebrated with holiday lunch Published 12:06 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

SALISBURY — Rowan County employees from all departments were invited to the West End Plaza for a lunch thrown by the Rowan County Board of Commissioners to show employee appreciation.

Lasting from noon to 2 p.m., the lunch consisted of steaks, salads, cake and other desserts. The steaks were grilled in the parking lot and were prepared by the heads of each department within the county. Baked potatoes were also served, provided by Debbie Suggs Catering, with all the familiar toppings: sour cream, bacon bits, cheese, salsa and more.

The idea of the lunch first started six years ago when Aaron Church started as county manager. He said that he has always done this in other counties that he has worked for. Other events that the commission has thrown for employees in the past include a summer cookout, homemade ice cream day and a snow cone truck that went around to employee residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Montgomery, Mike Kendall and Rebecca Sexton were seated at a table together eating lunch. Montgomery and Kendall both work in foster care for Rowan County Department of Social Services and Sexton works for the sheriff’s office. Montgomery and Kendall said they were familiar with each from talking on the phone for the past two years, but this was the first time that they actually had met each other. All three said they were grateful the commission hosts the lunch each year.

Commissioners Jim Greene and Craig Pierce were handing out umbrellas as gifts to any county employee who wanted one and Commissioner Greg Edds was going around the lunch tables and picking up employees’ empty plates.

“As the commission as a whole, we really appreciate our employees. We’re proud to have these people working for us,” Pierce said. He said this lunch was the biggest turnout he has seen in his time on the commission, with approximately 700 county employees coming down for good food.

“At the end of the day, they’re the ones that make the county, not the commissioners,” Pierce said.

