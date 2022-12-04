Business roundup: Food Lion Feeds provides 500,000 meals as part of global event Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

SALISBURY — In support of the global #GivingTuesday movement, Food Lion Feeds is helping to provide 500,000 meals to its longstanding hunger-relief partner Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and the 33 local Feeding America member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. Created in 2012, #GivingTuesday is observed the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to encourage generosity, giving and good deeds.

“At a time when more and more of our neighbors are experiencing food insecurity, we are pleased to be able to support the #GivingTuesday movement,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Feeding America’s role is vital and goes to the heart of Food Lion’s purpose to feed neighbors in the towns and cities we serve and to help families live healthier and happier lives.”

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. It has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since then. Food Lion Feeds helps provide meals through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations, as well as volunteer hours. A $1 donation helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals** by 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds.

Food Lion Feeds awards more than $1.1 million in grants

SALISBURY — The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million in grants for 2022. In its fall cycle, the foundation will distribute more than $400,000 in grants to more than 200 nonprofit organizations.

In the spring, the foundation awarded more than $775,000 to nearly 300 organizations. The grants support local agencies.

“With the demand for food relief increasing as more Americans face hunger, we are working harder than ever to ensure our community partners provide meals to those in need,” said Adam Bass, Vice President of Pricing, Food Lion, and President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. “Through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, we are privileged to partner with these local nonprofit organizations that make a difference in the towns and cities we serve and make a real difference in people’s lives.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization operated by a volunteer board of directors comprised of Food Lion associates from different areas of the company. The Foundation focuses on fighting child hunger, helping partner organizations increase their “fresh” capacity so families can put nutritious meals on their tables and providing nutrition education to support the health and wellness of Food Lion’s neighbors.

Since its inception in 2001, the Foundation has donated nearly $17 million across Food Lion’s 10-state operating area. It has contributed significantly toward Food Lion Feeds, which has provided more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; and the company’s pioneering food rescue program.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation holds two grant cycles each year. The grant application deadline for spring is March 15, 2023, and is found online. Nonprofit organizations are eligible for grants if affiliated with Feeding America or the United Way. Organizations are eligible to apply for grants every 12 months.

