Board of commissioners to hold public hearing on new housing development Published 12:02 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing on a new housing development located at the 1200 block of Webb Road and 300 block of Lane Parkway. RP Salisbury Partners LLC., is requesting the rezoning of approximately 98.1 acres for multiple tenant use.

Two industrial buildings totaling approximately 1.24 million square feet will potentially be built on the land, according to the Rowan County Development and Planning Board staff report. The development would be next to a highway I-85.

Other construction that has to be built to accomodate the development is a 1/2 mile extension of Lane Parkway, “which will provide important traffic connectivity between Peeler Road and Webb Road,” and an extension of a public sewer line to serve other properties east of I-85.

“The total investment at full build-out is expected to be $97,000,000, and the project is expected to generate 300-600 full-time jobs in the logistics, distribution or light manufacturing fields,” according to the development’s description submitted by the developer, RP Salisbury Partners LLC, which is a partnership of Track West Partners and Rooker, two privately held development companies based out of Atlanta.

In other action, Commissioner Greg Edds, Commissioner Jim Greene and Commissioner Judy Klusman will be taking the oath of office, administered by the Honorable Paul Newby, Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. All three commissioners were elected in the November 2022 election and will be serving their term.

A new chair and vice-chair of the commission will also be selected by the commissioners. Previously, Edds served as the chair and Green served as the vice-chair.

