Salisbury Symphony brings holiday cheer with three shows Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony has three shows planned this December to help bring in the holiday season. A new concert series features brass players from the orchestra, a youth orchestra winter concert and the annual performance of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet in collaboration with Piedmont Dance Theatre.

The Serenade Brass concert is the first edition of the Symphony’s Serenade Series, a new program this season. The series features small ensembles from the orchestra in new and intimate settings and is programmed by the performers. Serenade Brass players Luke and Mary Boudreault, Steve Sutton, Seth Frack and Sean Devlin have put together an evening full of familiar holiday favorites. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel at Catawba College. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for anyone under 18 and can be purchased at the door, by calling our box office at 704-216-1513, or online at www.salisburysymphony.org under the Serenade Series tab.

The Salisbury Symphony Youth Orchestra will present their winter concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. The concert will take place in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Salisbury and will feature a variety of music the group has been working on and is free to attend. A brief reception hosted by the Salisbury Symphony Guild will follow.

Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Ballet follows the story of young Clara who is given a toy nutcracker for Christmas by her magical uncle. She becomes enamored of the toy, and on Christmas Eve, Clara’s wooden friend comes to life and wages a battle against an evil mouse king. Meanwhile, the audience is introduced to a wide variety of characters including toy soldiers, dancing dolls and the captivating sugar plum fairy. This will be the 15th joint performance of the ballet in Salisbury and will be on Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door, by calling the box office at 704-216-1513, or online at www.salisburysymhpony.org under the Outstanding Shows tab.

