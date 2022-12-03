College basketball roundup: Davidson falls to Delaware 69-67 Published 8:29 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

Associated Press

NEWARK, Del. — Jyare Davis scored 25 points as Delaware beat Davidson 69-67 on Saturday. Davis added seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-4). Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. L.J. Owens shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (6-3) were led in scoring by Sam Mennenga, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Davidson also got 17 points from Connor Kochera. In addition, Desmond Watson and Reed Bailey finished with 10 points.

Delaware went into the half ahead of Davidson 34-23. Davis scored 10 points in the half. Davis scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Delaware to a two-point victory.

UNC Asheville 90, UT Martin 83

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Drew Pember scored 18 points as UNC Asheville beat UT Martin 90-83 on Saturday.

Pember added 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (5-3). Tajion Jones scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Fletcher Abee recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. K.J. Simon finished with 20 points, four assists and four steals for the Skyhawks (4-5). KK Curry added 15 points and two steals for UT Martin. In addition, Jordan Sears had 13 points.

Chattanooga 82, Gardner-Webb 71

BOILING SPRINGS (AP) — Jake Stephens had 26 points in Chattanooga’s 82-71 win over Gardner-Webb.

Stephens added nine rebounds and five blocks for the Mocs (5-3). Dalvin White scored 12 points and added five assists and Jamaal Walker had 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) were led in scoring by Julien Soumaoro, who finished with 14 points and five steals. Anthony Selden had 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Gardner-Webb also got 14 points from DQ Nicholas.

It was Gardner-Webb’s first home game this season.

High Point 93, North Florida 88

HIGH POINT (AP) — Zach Austin’s 25 points helped High Point defeat North Florida 93-88 on Saturday.

Austin added eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-1). Jaden House scored 23 points while shooting 6 of 15 from the field and 11 for 15 from the line, and added six rebounds. Bryant Randleman shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Ospreys (2-5) were led by Carter Hendricksen, who posted 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jarius Hicklen added 17 points and two steals for North Florida. Jadyn Parker also had 14 points and six rebounds.

Queens 89, Paine 60

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Gavin Rains scored 12 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Queens beat Paine 89-60 on Saturday.

AJ McKee added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds and six assists for the Royals (7-2). BJ McLaurin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Quinnton Jackson finished with 18 points and two steals for the Lions (0-1). Jakobe Williams added 16 points for Paine. In addition, Nate Adams finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

NC Central 127, Saint Andrews 40

DURHAM (AP) — Ja’Darius Harris’ 18 points helped North Carolina Central defeat Saint Andrews (NC) 127-40.

Harris shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line for the Eagles (5-4). Allan Taylor finished with 12 points for the Knights.

UNC Greensboro 65, Elon 61

ELON (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones’ 20 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat Elon 65-61 on Saturday night.

Brown-Jones also contributed five rebounds for the Spartans (4-5). Keyshaun Langley scored 15 points and added three steals. Joryam Saizonou was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with seven points.

Sean Halloran finished with 21 points and five assists for the Phoenix (1-8). Zac Ervin added 18 points for Elon. Sam Sherry also had nine points, six rebounds and two blocks. The Phoenix extended their losing streak to eight straight.

Friday’s games

Clemson 77, Wake Forest 57: PJ Hall started his second straight game and led all scorers with 21 points and Hunter Tyson contributed a double-double as Clemson overcame a cold-shooting first half to run away from Wake Forest for a 77-57 victory in the ACC opener for both teams Friday night.

The Tigers (7-2) hit just 1 of 10 shots from beyond the arc in the first half and trailed 33-26 at intermission. They shot 8 of 12 from distance in the second half, led by Alex Hemenway, who missed his first two 3-point attempts in the first half, then buried all four shots in the second half.

Tyree Appleby came into the game after posting 32 points in Wake Forest’s 78-75 win at Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but managed just eight points against the Tigers. Daivien Williamson led the Demon Deacons (7-2) with 12 points and Cameron Hildreth finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Pitt 68, NC State 60: Jamarius Burton scored 24 points, Blake Hinson had 13 points and eight rebounds and Pittsburgh beat North Carolina State 68-60 on Friday.

Pittsburgh (6-3) won its fifth straight game after starting 1-3.

Nike Sibande made a long jumper with a foot on the 3-point line to extend Pittsburgh’s lead to 65-56 with 3:40 left and Burton rattled home another long jumper on Pitt’s next possession for an 11-point lead.

Pitt center Federiko Federiko was left alone under the basket but missed a point-blank shot and Casey Morsell made a 3-pointer at the other end to make it 67-60 with 1:02 left. Hinson made 1 of 2 free throws at 23.7 and N.C. State didn’t foul after not hitting the rim on a 3-pointer.

Sibande, who averages 6.5 points per game, finished with 10 points for Pitt.

Burton and Hinson scored eight points apiece to help Pittsburgh take a 33-28 lead at halftime. The Panthers shot 54% from the floor before intermission, while the Wolfpack shot 29%. Terquavion Smith and reserve D.J. Burns Jr. scored 11 each for NC State.

Smith had 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Burns added 13 points for N.C. State (7-2), which was 1-9 at home in ACC play last season.

