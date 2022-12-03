Area Sports: Juke scores 25, but Hornets take first loss Published 9:56 pm Saturday, December 3, 2022

From staff reports

WINSTON-SALEM — Salisbury’s boys basketball team lost 51-46 to Calvary Day on Saturday in the Tyler Lewis High School Hoopfest.

Juke Harris had 25 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two assists for the Hornets (3-1).

Salisbury led 28-17 at halftime.

LC women

Augusta’s women’s baskeball team pulled down 20 offensive rebounds and overpowered Livingstone 67-50 on Saturday in a game played in Christenberry Fieldhouse.

Augusta (6-1) outrebounded the Blue Bears 57-25 to more than off-set LC’s 21-12 edge in the turnover battle.

Samiyah Briggs led Livingstone (4-4) with 11 points.

Livingstone 13 17 7 13 — 50

Augusta 15 23 14 15 — 67

Livingstone scoring — Briggs 11, Lane 8, Ferrell 7, Papakonstantinou 6, J. Alexander 5, A. Alexander 4, Boyce 4, Chambers 3, Green 2.

Women’s basketball

Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) had 23 points and 11 rebounds in Columbia International’s 76-70 win against Brenau.

Local golf

GARS members played at the Revival at the Crescent.

Low ‘A’Flight player was Hal Jordan with a net of 67.26. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 67.41. Low ‘C’ Flight player was Bobby Clark with a net of 63.24. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Ralph Luther with a net of 66.74.

Larry Petrea shot a 75 to win low gross, while Clark took low net. Wayne Bost was the Super Senior winner with a net of 68.59.

College volleyball

Troy wrapped up the season at 18-13 with a loss to UT-Martin in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Troy’s Tori Hester (West Rowan) had 19 kills with only one hitting error and had nine digs.

Hester led Troy in kills (522) and aces (42) and was second in digs (327).

•••

Columbia International (38-9) lost 3-2 to Trinity International in Saturday’s national championship game. CI’s Kira Rymer (South Rowan) had 14 kills and three blocks and made the all-tournament team.

NCHSAA

Changes upcoming from the NCHSAA include an expansion of the dual team tennis playoffs to 64 teams in 4A and 3A and 48 in 2A.

• A maximum hole score of triple bogey for boys and girls golf in reguar season and post-season matches.

• Approved a ticket price of $8 for the first girls wrestling regional tournaments.

• Approved a 2-hour time limit for jayvee baseball.

• Declined a 35-second shot clock for basketball.

HS football

Salisbury running back JyMikaah Wells was named Offensive Player of the Year for Central Carolina Conference football.

Salisbury’s Anthony Dodd (DL) was named Lineman of the Year for the CCC.

Salisbury’s Mike Geter, Bryan Rosado, Deuce Walker, Josh Burns, Jaylin Graham-Taylor, Amare Johnson and Dashawn Brown made All-CCC.

North Rowan receiver Amari McArthur was runner-up for CCC Offensive Player of the Year.

Also making All-CCC from North Rowan were Jaemias Morrow, Jeremiah Alford, Yasir Wactor, Tsion Kelly, Bryson Crisco, Khor’on Miller and Khalil Davis.

Thomasville’s Dameyon Gathings is the CCC Defensive Player of the Year. while South Davidson’s Tripp Honeycutt is CCC Coach of the Year.

•••

East Rowan linebacker Josh Roman-Soto was voted South Piedmont Conference Defensive Player of the Year by the league’s coaches.

All-SPC players from Rowan are East’s Cole Eagle and Morgan Padgett; South’s Aquiles Bernal; Carson’s Easton Mullis, Tristen McBride, Emory Taylor, Joe Ross and Cody Russell, and West’s Evan Kennedy, Adrian Stockton, Kevin Toomer, Hunter Miller, Christian Hercules, Aubree Robinson and Asriel Mauney.

Northwest Cabarrus’s Eric Morman is SPC Coach of the Year, while Northwest kicker Henry Forrest is SPC Special Teams Player of the Year.

Central Cabarrus’ Adriel Miller is the SPC Offensive Player of the Year, while Concord’s Bryson Overcash is SPC Lineman of the Year.

•••

A.L. Brown’s Ty Woods was named Kicker/Punter of the Year for the Greater Metro Conference.

Wonders named to the All-GMC team were Jack Schultz, Chaz Knox, Jamare Robinson and Todd Massey.

GMC Coach of the Year is Mooresville’s Joe Nixon.

HS volleyball

East Rowan’s Leah Hinceman is the South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year, while West Rowan’s Jan Dowling is SPC Coach of the Year.

Rowan girls making all-conference were West’s Emma Clarke, Ashlee Ennius, Brooke Kennerly and Anna Grace Blackledge; East Rowan’s Riley Hill and Anasty Faavesi; Carson’s Gianna Patella, Laney Reilly and Kaylee Thonen and South Rowan’s Meredith Faw and Avery Welch,

•••

Salisbury’s Ava Morris, Ashley Yang and Brooke Cunningham and North Rowan’s Chloee Stoner and Danielle Smith made the All-Central Carolina Conference volleyball team.

East Davidson’s Lyndsay Reid was named CCC Player of the Year, while East Davidson’s Kim Warrick was voted CCC Coach of the Year.

HS swimming

Carson’s boys won a meet against East Rowan and Mount Pleasant.

•••

Northwest Cabarrus’ teams swept South Rowan and Central Cabarrus.

HS track and field

Salisbury senior Nate Shaffer signed with Charlotte’s program on Friday.

Shaffer will be a javelin thrower.

HS cross country

South Rowan’s Eli Julian was South Piedmont Conference Runner of the Year for boys cross country.

South’s Tyler Downs was named SPC Coach of the Year .

South’s Grayson Cromer, Bricen Burleson and Brian Hickman made all-conference, along with Carson’s James Anderson and Jorge Clemente-Garcia.

Carson’s Makayla Borst and Emily Landaverde; West Rowan’s Katie Roberts, South Rowan’s Madison Beaver and East Rowan’s Sadie Featherstone were Rowan girls who made All-SPC.

Runner of the Year was Lake Norman Charter’s Lily Yampolsky.

Salisbury’s Christyonna Lewis made the All-Central Carolina Conference cross country team.

•••

A.L. Brown’s Emily Karmonocky and J.P. Bautista were All-Greater Metro Conference runners.

