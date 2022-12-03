4-H poultry judging team takes second place Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

1 of 4

By Morgan Watts

N.C. Cooperative Extension

At the National 4-H Poultry & Egg Conference held Nov. 16-17, 130 youth from across 24 states competed in Louisville, Kentucky.

The North Carolina 4-H Poultry Judging Team, which consisted of Isaiah Leonard, Talton Correll, Brinley Batts and Sarah Waller from Rowan County and coached by Laura Allen and Morgan Watts, clearly demonstrated their poultry judging aptitude having multiple individual and team wins.

As a team, they won 2nd place overall winning a trophy, check and gold pin, and as a team they also were recognized as the 3rd highest team in the production hen division and the 5th highest team in the market poultry division.

For their individual scores in 4-H poultry judging, individual youth with the top 20 highest scores overall were recognized with checks and pins; Sarah Waller had the 14th, Brinley Batts the 8th, and Talton Correll the 7th highest individual score out of 130 participants.

Brinley Batts had the 8th highest score in market poultry in the entire contest winning a bronze pin; Talton Correll had the 6th highest individual score in market eggs overall winning a bronze pin.

We would like to thank all our supporters that made this experience possible.

If you are interested in getting your child involved in 4-H or poultry judging through Rowan County, please call our office at 704-216-8970.

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent for the Rowan County Extension.

