Webb Road closing tonight for paving project Published 12:00 am Friday, December 2, 2022

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to be paving at the I-85 Commerce Center Development on Webb Road on Friday night. The road will be closed between U.S. 29 (South Main Street) and the I-85 southbound ramps from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. The following detour will be in effect:

Traffic will be directed to use U.S. 29, Peeler Road and I-85 for the detour route. Click on the link below for a map of the detour route and closure information:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit?mid=1ZrZxFJBXCULF2WLuqTPZAqJKcnV9E19_&usp=sharing

