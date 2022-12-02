Interviews held for next Rowan County Board of Commissioners clerk Published 12:01 am Friday, December 2, 2022

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners called for a special meeting Thursday to conduct interviews with potential candidates for a new clerk to the board.

The position involves keeping official records for the board, such as ordinances, resolutions, contracts and leases. When these documents are considered or adopted by the commissioners, the clerk officially records them and then holds the documents for public inspection. It is also the clerk’s duty to prepare agendas for board meetings and document an accurate account of actions taken by commissioners.

Commissioner Greg Edds said about a dozen candidates applied and commissioners narrowed it down to those who had the most experience in working this type of job. The closed session was almost three hours long and commissioners interviewed two potential candidates for the position.

“Along with the help of human resources, we have selected them to be interviewed,” Edds said.

Edds said he didn’t know when an announcement would be made on who would be chosen to fill the position. He said after interviews, the five commissioners will discuss who would be best and then an offer will be made.

“We had some very, very good candidates,” Commissioner Mike Caskey Jr. added.

The potential candidate would be replacing Carolyn Barger, who retired on Nov. 30. She served as clerk for 17 years, after serving six years as deputy clerk of Rowan County.

