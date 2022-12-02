Fundraiser at St. Luke’s for Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary is Saturday Published 9:20 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

SALISBURY — Paw Brokers is holding a jewelry sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on West Council Street to raise money for Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary.

The sale will have hundreds of pieces of jewelry available for purchase and all proceeds go to the Grace Church Road sanctuary, which has a mission to spay and neuter homeless animals, providing the best medical care in a nurturing environment while working to find forever homes or, if necessary, providing a lifelong place to stay.

