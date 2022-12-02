First responders injured when shots fired from burning home Published 7:54 am Friday, December 2, 2022

ROCKWELL – Three first responders – two officers and one firefighter – received injuries when someone inside a burning home fired on them from inside the home, according to officials.

A fire was reported at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell just after 12:30 a.m.

As firefighters and deputies approached the back of the house, someone inside the house fired on them, injuring three. Authorities say injuries were minor.

Reports are the suspect who fired the shots is dead and there appear to be no threats to the community. The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation

This story will be updated when available.

