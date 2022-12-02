Family Crisis Council angel tree up to support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

Published 12:00 am Friday, December 2, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — If you are looking for a way to spread the holiday spirit, the Family Crisis Council of Rowan is hosting an angel tree Christmas drive to support domestic violence/sexual assault survivors and their children this holiday season.

Abusers often limit access to finances and other resources, so when a survivor has the courage to leave, they often have to restart with nothing. The holiday season is especially difficult on the children, who struggle with understanding and coping with the abuse they witnessed. However, the holiday season offers an opportunity to provide joy, kindness, and hope to these families by signing up to sponsor a survivor’s holiday through our angel tree. All families listed are survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault served by our agency, and need your kindness this holiday season.

Community members can sign up to sponsor a specific person or a whole family using the link https://bit.ly/3ugsTN1 or visiting the facebook.com/fccrowan.

— Spencer Dixon

