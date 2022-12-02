Christmas at the Stone rings in the season Published 12:04 am Friday, December 2, 2022

1 of 4

SALISBURY — The Christmas season officially kicked off on the Livingstone College campus Thursday.

The Christmas at the Stone event was the first one celebrated with Dr. Anthony Davis at the helm as the 13th president of Livingstone.

During the ceremony, Davis joined several musical organizations from the campus on stage for performances ranging from jazz ensembles to choir songs to creative interpretations.

The program was held in Varick Auditorium and featured the College Gospel Choir, the Concert Choir, as well as band and opera singer Theresa Moore-Mitchell.

Songs included everything from takes on popular classics like “Silent Night” and “Oh Come All Ye Faithful.”

“As an ordained minister and president of a historically black college founded by the AME Zion Church, celebrating Christmas and the birth of Jesus is paramount in our tradition,” Davis said.

Davis hopes the season offers reprieve from the tumult of the world around Livingstone.

“While the world may appear bleak, our hope resides in the faith of what this season means,” Davis said. “Gathering together to sing carols and fellowshipping with one another helps to spread good holiday cheer. We light the Christmas tree on the campus of Livingstone College, signifying that this is the season.”

Comments