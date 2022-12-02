Blotter: Dec. 2 Published 12:00 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

A domestic dispute turned ugly Tuesday when a woman allegedly held a knife to her male partner’s throat during an argument, then when he stepped away, threw the knife at him. Samantha Kristine Joyner, 23, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or cause serious injury. She was held on a $25,000 secure bond.

In other reports:

A larceny from Stockade Court, Salisbury reportedly occurred about 5 pm Nov. 26. Total estimated loss was $70.

Kevin William Washausen, 47, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

Willie Lee Edwards, 62, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with being a habitual felon.

Jimmy Eugene Hall, 42, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possession of stolen goods.

Comments