Women’s college basketball: Boyce hot in LC romp Published 11:40 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Staff report

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Alyssa Boyce had a huge game on Thursday as Livingstone’s women’s basketball team picked up a resounding win.

Boyce scored an efficient 26 points, including 4-for-7 3-point shooting, in a 96-60 romp at Paine.

The Blue Bears (4-3) shot 52 percent in the first half, including 5-for-10 from 3, and had the game wrapped up by halftime with a 56-30 lead.

Livingstone led by as many as 39 points.

Samiyah Briggs scored 18 for LC, while Jamiah Lane had 17.

Paine (0-6) got 20 points from Jada Brooks.

Livingstone will continue the road trip with a game against Augusta on Saturday afternoon.

Livingstone 28 28 24 16 — 96

Paine 15 15 14 16 — 60

LC scoring — Boyce 26, Briggs 18, Lane 17, Papakonstantinou 9, A. Alexander 8, Green 6, Chambers 4, Ferrell 3, Lake 2, Griffith 2, Macus 1.

Head coach Kisha Lucette ‘s team was led by Jada Brooks’ 20 points. She also added a game-high eight assists. Ashley Rubio accounted for a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Adewunmi Atiba chipped in 11 points to go along with five boards.

Castella Sherrod snagged seven rebounds as did Kyra McCrary .

For the game, Paine hit 18 field goals. The team got to the charity stripe 36 times and hit 24 attempts.

Lucette’s team pulled down 46 rebounds, including 14 on the offensive glass. The team also dished out 12 assists for the game.

The Lady Lions return to action Monday, Dec. 5 at Claflin at 5:30 p.m.

Comments