Piedmont Players’ musical adaption of ‘A Christmas Carol’ starts tonight Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

SALISBURY — Piedmont Players is putting on a musical adaption of the Charles Dickens novel “A Christmas Carol,” combining new arrangements of traditional Christmas songs and an original song.

“The story of ‘A Christmas Carol’ has been a holiday tradition for me as long as I can remember. Since I was in college, I have read the novel every single year around Christmastime,” said Bradley Moore, who was hired as executive director of Piedmont Players in the summer of 2021. He is the show’s playwright and director, and he will also be acting in the show.

A year ago, Moore came up with the idea to write a new musical version of “A Christmas Carol,” that features Christmas songs, new arrangements of Christmas classics and a new song. He said that he knows thousands of adaptions of the show exist, but he wanted to try to give his spin on it.

“This production is set in 1843, but only Scrooge abides by that. Genders are irrelevant. We lean into the horror much more than productions usually do because, after all, this is a horror story,” Moore said.

Piedmont Players’ production also features music directed by Laurie Klaus and choreography by David T. Loudermilk and Dallas McKinney. There will be a special sing-along performance where the audience can sing with the cast on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Moore said he was thankful for the support of his vision from the cast throughout the process of bringing the show to life.

“Everyone working on this show, on stage and off, has really embraced the holiday spirit and are putting their all into everything they do,” Moore said.

The musical stars:

Wendy Weant as Scrooge

Bradley Moore as Fred

Marc Anderson as Bob Cratchit

Taylor Szakal as Jacob Marley

June Tilley as Tiny Tim

Adison Schwab as The Narrator

Tara Melton as Mrs. Cratchit

Jonathan Lodgek as The Ghost of Christmas Past

Mari Scronce as The Ghost of Christmas Present

Lee Mejia & Adam Pethel as The Ghost of Christmas Future

The ensemble that plays over 35 characters includes: Lucy Black, Lizzie Brilliant, Carla Holt, Lauren Tilley, Aidan Melton, Asher Pethel, Zakiya Smyre, Zana Smyre-Rouse, Brittany Waller, Dale Waters, and Daleiah Waters.

The production schedule is:

Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m.

The musical is premiering at The Meroney Theatre, 213 S Main St. Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors/students/military and are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.

