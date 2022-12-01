Lutheran Services Carolinas opening New Americans Program office in Salisbury Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

SALISBURY — Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) is expanding its New Americans Program by opening offices in Salisbury and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Jan. 1. The local office will be housed at St. John’s Lutheran Church

“I am excited about this opportunity for LSC to expand our ministry and serve more New Americans on their journey to self-sufficiency and eventual citizenship,” LSC New Americans Executive Director Matt Hembree said in a news release. “LSC is always looking to expand our ministry to help as many folks as we can.”

LSC has provided refugee and immigrant services in Raleigh and Columbia, South Carolina, for many years. Recently, new service sites were established in Asheville, as well as Greenville and Charleston, South Carolina.

After discussing resettlement needs across the Carolinas with Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), the organization decided on these locations to serve the most people.

The Myrtle Beach office will be downtown at 1551 21st Avenue, Unit 21.

“We are excited to bring legal refugees to the Southern Piedmont and Myrtle Beach,” LSC President and CEO Ted Goins said. “We have so many teammates, congregations and community groups that are ready to embrace these new Americans and help them succeed in their new home.”

LSC is holding community information events at each of the new offices in December for those who want to learn more about the program. The events will feature an informational session discussing refugee resettlement history, how communities can get involved, and program needs.

The New Americans Program Community Event in Salisbury will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 200 W. Innes St.

The Myrtle Beach event will also be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. Philip Lutheran Church, which is located at 6200 N. Kings Highway.

For more information, visit https://lscarolinas.net/refugee-and-immigrant-services/

