Livingstone Christmas concert, tree lighting is tonight Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

Livingstone News Service

SALISBURY — Livingstone College will officially kick off the holiday season with a “Christmas at the Stone” concert tonight.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Varick Auditorium featuring Christmas selections by the Livingstone College Gospel Choir, Concert Choir, band and opera singer Theresa Moore-Mitchell.

There will be a special performance by Livingstone’s version of the Temptations, singing “Silent Night.”

Following the program, attendees are encouraged to grab a hot beverage and goodies from the lobby of Varick and head to the Blue Bear Plaza for the official tree-lighting ceremony.

“As an ordained minister and president of a historically black college founded by the AME Zion Church, celebrating Christmas and the birth of Jesus is paramount in our tradition,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

“While the world may appear bleak, our hope resides in the faith of what this season means. Gathering together to sing carols and fellowshipping with one another helps to spread good holiday cheer. We hope our entire campus family and friends will join us,” Davis said.

A Study Jam for students will be held in Aggrey Cafeteria at 8 p.m. Students can use this time to study and prepare for final exams, as tutors will be available. Once study time is over, a deejay, photo booth and food will culminate the event, sponsored by Davis and the first lady of Livingstone.

“Since our library is undergoing repairs and is closed, this is an ideal time to host a Study Jam for our students to offer them a space to gather and provide resources they need to successfully complete the academic year,” Davis said.

