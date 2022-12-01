Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home’s Holiday Service of Remembrance is tonight Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

CHINA GROVE — Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home will host its annual Holiday Service of Remembrance on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. for families to honor those who have passed. Rev. Will Van Wieren, pastor of First United Methodist Church, will lead the service, followed by a special holiday performance by Martha Corriher.

Each attendee will receive a porcelain snowflake with the name of their loved one on it. “This holiday season we would like to bring our community together because we know how difficult grief can be during this time of the year,” said Max Hayes, location manager at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, said in a news release. “We want our service of remembrance to be a beacon of hope and peace.”

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is at 1420 N. Main St. in China Grove.

