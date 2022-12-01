Jake Alexander Boulevard closing Sunday for railroad crossing replacement Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

SALISBURY — Jake Alexander Boulevard will be closed starting Sunday as Norfolk Southern Railroad replaces a rail crossing near Harrison Road and the Woodleaf Lanes bowling alley.

Work is scheduled to begin Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7 a.m. and completion is expected Dec. 5 by 5 p.m., weather permitting. As Jake Alexander Boulevard is closed at the railroad crossing, the detour will use Statesville Boulevard and Brenner Avenue.

