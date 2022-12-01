Granite Quarry’s annual Christmas at the Lake event is Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

GRANITE QUARRY — The annual “Christmas at the Lake” at Granite Lake Park will be from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Christmas at the Lake features games and activities for children, a Christmas market to shop for gifts, food vendors, live music and a toy drive. The Grinch will be at the park, as well as Santa who will be collecting new, unwrapped toys that will be given to children in the homeless community.

A tree lighting will begin at dusk and will kick of Granite Quarry’s “Festival of Trees,” which continues through Christmas and New Year’s Day, with trees being decorated by businesses, churches and civic organizations.

Contact the Granite Quarry Town Hall by calling 704-279-5596 if you are interested in decorating a tree for the 2022 season.

