Education roundup: Price High grad honored at UNC-Greensboro Alumni Awards Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

1 of 5

A Price High School graduate was recently recognized for her lifetime of social activism.

Alice Garrett Brown, class of 1965, was one of six honorees at the annual UNC-Greensboro Alumni Awards Celebration on Oct. 14. She received the Woman’s College Legacy Award, which is given to alumni who attended Woman’s College or UNC-G.

Brown attended Davie County Training School and graduated from Price High School in Salisbury. She was one of six African-American freshmen to enroll at Woman’s College in 1961.

While the college was desegregated in 1956, the businesses, adjacent to the campus on Tate Street, remained segregated. Brown participated in the student protests that resulted in their desegregation.

South Rowan has new calves on the block

South Rowan High School agriculture students welcomed two new faces to the fold this week.

“We have two calves right now,” said Emma Potter, the South Rowan High agriculture teacher. “They were born the same day. We have one that is a boy and one that is a female. We are waiting one more that should be due with about week.”

According to their teacher, the students were privy to a rare sighting.

“We just got done with our reproduction unit in animal science 1,” Potter said. “The students were able to see the life birth which I was not planning. Students never get to see that.”

The up-close viewing afforded some students a revelation.

“The students were surprised to see that the calves were born with teeth,” Potter said with a laugh.

Potter indicated that the students would be voting on names for the calves soon, as well as bottle-feeding them and monitoring their growth.

Nutcracker comes to life at Salisbury High

Students from across Rowan-Salisbury Schools will be putting on a performance of the Christmas classic, “The Nutcracker,” at Salisbury High School this weekend. Admission to the shows is $10.

“We have a show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Krystal Stukes, director of Triple Threat Dance and Charm. “The Friday and Saturday shows start at 6 p.m., so doors open at 5:15 p.m. On Sunday, the doors open at 3:15 p.m. for a 4 p.m. showtime.”

The production is inclusive of students from Overton Elementary, Hurley Elementary, Hanford Dole Elementary, North Elementary, Isenberg Elementary, Koontz Elementary and the dance, band and theater students of the Salisbury High School Arts Department. It is also a partnership between Triple Threat Dance & Charm, Rowan Arts Council and Rowan Salisbury Schools.

A family affair for Southeast Middle School teachers

Southeast Middle School’s teacher of the year, Kim Turnbull began working there in 2000, and she continued to teach while her daughter was a student. Little did she know that one day, they would both be working together as teachers.

Kim Turnbull teaches 6th grade Language Arts and Social Studies. This year, her daughter Elena was hired as a marketing teacher after attending UNC-Wilmington, where she played beach volleyball. She has a masters degree in marketing and communications.

“I like to work with my daughter,” Kim Turnbull said. “She can give me newer ideas and help me with the technology that is coming.”

Elena Turnbull added, “Whenever I need help, I can run to (my mom) and ask her.”

Comments