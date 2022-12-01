Christmas Happiness continues to grow Published 12:05 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

The Christmas Happiness Fund, which helps families provide gifts for children through the Salvation Army, along with combined efforts of the United Way and the Salisbury Post, continues to steadily grow.

The latest donations have lifted the total to more than $7,000. Last year the fund raised about $35,000 and the hope is to surpass that this year.

The latest contributions include:

• In memory of my “Lil’ Darlin’” Betty Alexander by David Alexander, $250

• In memory of our Mother, Betty Alexander by Michelle, Melanie, Melissa & Mollie, $250

• Charity League of Salisbury, $500

• In memory of William Franklin Bloodworth (Bill) by Bobby & Relena Talbert, $25

• In memory of Jim Wilson by Anne L Wilson, $50

• In memory of Richard Lentz Jr. by Anne L. Wilson, $50

• In memory of William & Hazel Harter, Bill & Marion Harter, Julian Harter & Aubrey Sophia Denny by Anne L Wilson, $100

• In memory of J.P. & Sally Helms & Libby Hoffmire by Anne L. Wilson, $50

• In honor of Vicki & Charles Butler, Pam & Word Clark & Amanda & Ty Hillenbrand & Sloan by Anne L. Wilson, $50

• In memory of my Husband Edward (Coach) Bowles by Sandy Bowles, $25

• Rockwell High School Class of 1950, $105

• In memory of Grady Howard by Barbara Howard, $100

• In honor of our Sunday School Teacher Larry Clodfelter by Providence UMC Adult Sunday School Class, $100

• Charles Buckley, $200

• In memory of Hugh & Jean Pomeroy by Carol Pomeroy, $100

• Anonymous, $100

• In memory of John & Betty Thompson by their children, $50

• In memory of Dr. John Robert Crawford by Mike Thompson, $50

• In memory of Carl M Benfield, Glenn R Hartzoge, Mary Benfield Snowberger & Louise B Hartzoge by Tim & Marsha, $100

Running total — $7568.86

Anyone wishing to make a donation can drop off cash or a check in the box in the lobby of the Salisbury Post, 131 W. Innes Street, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

