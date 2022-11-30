Salisbury Police put Operation Santa Patrol back in effect Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

SALISBURY — The annual Salisbury Police Operation Santa Patrol is back in effect this year. Off-duty officers are offered overtime to spend additional time, in patrol cars with the steady blue lights on, at specific locations around the city to increase visibility and availability.

Started in 2018, the program is an effort to keep shoppers safe during the holiday season. Salisbury has historically experienced a significant increase in its consumer base during the holiday season. Santa Patrol is designed to cover major retail areas and targeted residential areas to help reduce crime.

Comments