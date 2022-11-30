Women’s college basketball: LC wins 100-42 Published 1:32 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Staff report

SALISBURY — Yes, there is a University of Fort Lauderdale, and, yes, the school does have a women’s basketball team.

History was made last week when the University of Fort Lauderdale Eagles won the first game in program history by topping Kansas Christian.

More history was made on Tuesday when the University of Fort Lauderdale ventured outside Florida for a women’s basketball game for the first time.

The opponent was Livingstone College, and 255 fans watched the Blue Bears smash Fort Lauderdale at New Trent Gym.

The visitors posted some amazingly ugly stats in a 100-42 loss. They shot 0-for-18 from 3 and they made 40 turnovers.

After a competitive first quarter, Livingstone settled matters with a 38-point second quarter for a 56-28 halftime lead.

Fort Lauderdale was out of gas at halftime and was outscored 44-14 in the second half.

Five Blue Bears scored in double figures, with Andresia Alexander and Alyssa Boyce scoring 15 each to lead the charge.

Charlotte Leurs scored 20 for the visitors.

Fort Lauderdale will take on J.C. Smith today as it heads toward home. Look for more of the same at Brayboy Gym.

Fort Lauderdale 14 14 5 9 — 42

Livingstone 18 38 24 20 — 100

Livingstone scoring — A. Alexander 15, Boyce 15, Green 14, Lane 12, Briggs 11, Ferrell 8, Papakonstantinou 7, Chambers 7, J. Alexander 6, Lake 2, Woodruff 2, Marcus 1.

