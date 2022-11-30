College men’s basketball: Near miss for Catawba men Published 11:20 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

From Catawba Sports Information

SALISBURY — Catawba nearly pulled off the upset of second-ranked Augusta before falling to the Jaguars 80-76 in overtime on Wednesday night at Goodman Gym.

The Jags improve to 5-0, while the Catawba Indians move to 4-3.

Catawba sent the game to overtime on a pair of free throws from Javeon Jones with just four-tenths of a second left. The Indians led early in the extra time on a three-pointer by Kris Robinson. Catawba got within a point on two more free throws by Jones with 32 seconds remaining.

Augusta went one of two at the line and Catawba grabbed the rebound with a chance to tie. The Indians would turn the ball over with seven seconds to go and David Viti sewed up the game for the visitors on two free throws with four seconds remaining.

Catawba led the majority of the first half with a largest lead of 11. The game featured eight ties and a dozen lead changes. Augusta pulled out to its largest lead of eight points with 6:23 to go, but Catawba went on an 8-0 run to tie the game with 5:03 to go.

Jones paced Catawba with 24 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Robinson added 12 and Adrian Scarborough 11 points and nine boards.

Catawba held its own on the boards against a big Augusta front line, trailing just 44-41. Jaguar 7-footer Tyshaun Crawford posted 21 points with 13 rebounds and five blocks. All five Augusta starters reached double figures. Miguel Arnold added 19 and Darren Lucas-White 14. Both pulled down seven boards. Viti and Tyree Myers chipped in with a dozen.

A crowd of 241 witnessed the nail-biter.

Catawba opens conference play next Wednesday at Coker at 7:30 p.m.

Augusta 35 36 9 — 82

Catawba 42 29 5 — 76

Catawba scoring — Jones 24, Robinson 12, Scarborough 11, Wallace 9, Epps 9, Gerald 7, Tinsley 2, Banks 2.

