College basketball: First loss for Catawba women Published 11:02 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Staff report

AIKEN, S.C. — Catawba’s women’s basketball team suffered its first loss on Wednesday night.

Catawba fell 68-67 in overtime to USC Aiken at the Convocation Center. A crowd of 381 witnessed a thriller.

The Indians (7-1) trailed by 10 at halftime and by 13 in the third quarter, but had a big fourth quarter and forced overtime on a layup by Lyrik Thorne with four seconds left in regulation.

The Indians got out-rebounded and didn’t shoot very well — 35.7 percent from the field and 6-for-28 on 3-pointers.

Catawba stayed in the game by forcing 29 turnovers, including five steals by Thorne. She also had seven assists.

Catawba led late in overtime, but Jentri Worley made a 3-pointer for the home team with three seconds left.

Thorne scored five of her 23 points in overtime.

Jada Porter came off the bench to score 15 for the Indians. Sara McIntosh scored 12.

Breanna Gustave scored 18 for the Pacers (4-3), while Worley had 17.

Catawba 9 14 12 22 10 — 67

USC Aiken 13 20 13 11 11 — 68

Catawba scoring — Thorne 23, Porter 15, McIntosh 12, Wampler 7, Spry 5, Downs 2, Helpman 2, Baker 1.

