Blotter for Nov. 30 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Marriott Circle reportedly occurred between 10 p.m Nov. 26 and 7:12 a.m. Nov, 27. Total estimated loss was $125.

• A larceny at a property on South Jackson Street was reported at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 27. Total estimated loss was $68.

• A larceny on Heilig Avenue reportedly occurred sometime between 2 p.m. Oct. 31 and 5:10 p.m. Nov. 19. Total estimated loss was $1,800.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from a property on Faith Road between 4:40 and 5:39 p.m. Nov. 27. Total estimated loss was $200.

• A larceny from a property on Tall Oaks Circle reportedly occurred between 9 a.m. and 11:13 p.m. Nov. 27. Total estimated loss was $213.

• Bobby Lamar Everhart, 23, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution property.

• A larceny at Alpha Omega Construction Group Inc. on Winsley Lane had construction materials stolen between 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 8 a.m. Nov. 28. Total estimated loss was $550.

• A report of fraud at the State Employees Credit Union on Standish Street reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. Nov. 16 and noon Nov. 24. Total estimated loss was $3,830.

• Brian Allen Erdman, 46, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary was reported on Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell sometime between noon Nov. 24 and 9:44 a.m. Nov. 25. Total estimated loss was $1,468.

• A report of theft of automobile accessories noted the larceny occurred between 6:03 p.m. Nov. 24 and 1:03 p.m. Nov. 25. Total estimated loss was $100.

• An employee and the employee’s boyfriend reportedly stole approximately $2,000 from a business on Old Mocksville Road on Nov. 25.

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from a residence was reported on Nov. 26.

• A burglary was reported on Agner Road on Nov. 26.

• The theft of a firearm from a property on Virginia Avenue in China Grove was reported on Nov. 26. Total estimated loss was $500.

• Jequetta Monique Rutledge, 44, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with identity theft.

• Kathy Lynn Williams, 38, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

• Antonio Derrill Davis, 31, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance up to 1/2 ounce.

• Olivia Jewel Mendez, 23, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.

• Carlos Daniel Romero, 23, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with assault by strangulation.

Comments