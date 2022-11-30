Blotter for Nov. 30

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Marriott Circle reportedly occurred between 10 p.m Nov. 26 and 7:12 a.m. Nov, 27. Total estimated loss was $125.

• A larceny at a property on South Jackson Street was reported at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 27. Total estimated loss was $68.

• A larceny on Heilig Avenue reportedly occurred sometime between 2 p.m. Oct. 31 and 5:10 p.m. Nov. 19. Total estimated loss was $1,800.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from a property on Faith Road between 4:40 and 5:39 p.m. Nov. 27. Total estimated loss was $200.

• A larceny from a property on Tall Oaks Circle reportedly occurred between 9 a.m. and 11:13 p.m. Nov. 27. Total estimated loss was $213.

• Bobby Lamar Everhart, 23, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution property.

• A larceny at Alpha Omega Construction Group Inc. on Winsley Lane had construction materials stolen between 4:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and 8 a.m. Nov. 28. Total estimated loss was $550.

• A report of fraud at the State Employees Credit Union on Standish Street reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. Nov. 16 and noon Nov. 24. Total estimated loss was $3,830.

• Brian Allen Erdman, 46, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary was reported on Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell sometime between noon Nov. 24 and 9:44 a.m. Nov. 25. Total estimated loss was $1,468.

• A report of theft of automobile accessories noted the larceny occurred between 6:03 p.m. Nov. 24 and 1:03 p.m. Nov. 25. Total estimated loss was $100.

• An employee and the employee’s boyfriend reportedly stole approximately $2,000 from a business on Old Mocksville Road on Nov. 25.

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from a residence was reported on Nov. 26.

• A burglary was reported on Agner Road on Nov. 26.

• The theft of a firearm from a property on Virginia Avenue in China Grove was reported on Nov. 26. Total estimated loss was $500.

• Jequetta Monique Rutledge, 44, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with identity theft.

• Kathy Lynn Williams, 38, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

• Antonio Derrill Davis, 31, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance up to 1/2 ounce.

• Olivia Jewel Mendez, 23, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer.

• Carlos Daniel Romero, 23, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with assault by strangulation.

Comments

More News

Finding your flavor: New tastes in town with Food Truck Tuesdays

Kannapolis approves sites for Olympic training facilities

Dog killed by car thief who was trying to drive away

Kannapolis honored for communications, marketing initiatives

Print Article