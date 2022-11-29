College basketball: Morsell leads way in NC State victory Published 10:41 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Associated Press

RALEIGH — Casey Morsell scored 23 points, Terquavion Smith had 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists and North Carolina State beat William & Mary 85-64 on Tuesday night.

Morsell tied a career-high with six 3-pointers as N.C. State went 12 of 28 (32%) from distance. Morsell also had six 3-pointers in a 107-74 win over FIU in early November, and he had five against then-No. 3 Kansas later in the month.

Jack Clark had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals and Dusan Mahorcic added 12 points and nine boards for N.C. State (7-1). Jarkel Joiner added 11 points and six assists.

N.C. State held William & Mary to 39% shooting with 17 turnovers.

The Wolfpack closed the opening period on a 26-9 run. William & Mary was held to 10-of-28 shooting (36%) in the first half. Noah Collier collected his second career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for William & Mary (3-5).

N.C. State stays at home to play Pittsburgh on Friday.

Furman 65, Appalachian State 61

BOONE (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 23 points as Furman beat Appalachian State 65-61 on Tuesday night.

Bothwell shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (5-2). Jalen Slawson scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Marcus Foster recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Terence Harcum added 11 points for Appalachian State. In addition, CJ Huntley had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

NC Central 79, UNC Asheville 66

DURHAM (AP) — Kris Monroe scored 23 points as North Carolina Central beat UNC Asheville.

Monroe shot 9 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (4-3). Justin Wright scored 16 points and added three steals. Alex Caldwell led the Bulldogs (4-3) with 16 points. Drew Pember added 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for UNC Asheville. Tajion Jones also had 15 points.

SC State 73, ECU 68

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 22 points as South Carolina State beat East Carolina.

Hallums added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-7). Cam Jones added 13 points as the Bulldogs snapped a seven-game skid.

The Pirates (5-3) were led by Ezra Ausar, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored all 24 of his points after halftime, PJ Hall scored 11 of his 22 points in the two overtime sessions, and Clemson beat Penn State 101-94 on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Clemson led 70-64 with 34 seconds left in regulation before missing three free throws, and Penn State took advantage as Andrew Funk banked in 3-pointer to tie it at 71 and force overtime.

Hall tied it at 83 with 5.7 seconds left in the first overtime and Penn State’s Jalen Pickett hit the back of the iron at the buzzer. Alex Hemenway started the second overtime with a 3-pointer and Clemson never trailed after that.

Joshua Beadle’s block led to Brevin Galloway’s fast-break layup to give Clemson a 94-88 lead with 59 seconds left. And the Tigers made their free throws this time, going 7 of 8 in the final 50 seconds, to seal it.

Comments