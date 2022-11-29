Blotter for Nov. 29 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Triton Lane, Woodleaf reportedly occurred between 5:48 p.m. Nov. 23 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Total estimated loss was $260.

• Michael Keith King, 40, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with communicating threats.

• Colt Clinton Yates, 40, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with assault on a government official.

• Luis Esteban Ascobar-Guerra, 29, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with assault on a female.

• Dakota Marshall Culp, 20, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with communicating threats.

• Shawn Fredrick Kirkley, 35, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with felony possession of cocaine.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on South Jackson Street reportedly occurred between 4:41 and 10 a.m. Nov. 25. Total estimated loss was $2,482.

• A burglary on Pearl Street reportedly occurred between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25.

• A larceny of automobile accessories from North Ellis Street reportedly occurred between 3 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Total estimated loss was $400.

• Property damage on Kenly Street reportedly occurred between 8:55 and 9 p.m. Nov. 25.

