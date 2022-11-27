‘Tis the Season Spectacular rings in the holiday season Published 12:10 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

SALISBURY — Once again, the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular rolled through Main Street this year to an eager, festive crowd of people that were there to take in the formal announcement that the holidays are upon us.

An almost endless supply of floats came down to Salisbury from Spencer with people waving, passing out candy, and spectacular sights like go karting, pogo stick flips, dancing and even a giant inflatable dinosaur.

Grand Marshal Sheriff Kevin Auten, who has served the county as top cop for 12 years, was dressed to impress in his red convertible with his wife, and coming down the parade route from Spencer to Salisbury, he and all behind him had to take a quick break when a train came through.

“The holiday parade is one of Salisbury’s greatest traditions. So many of our Rowan County families, friends and loved ones gather along Main Street to view festive procession of schools, churches and various organizations making a difference in our community,” Mayor Karen Alexander said.

With events like these, safety for those in attendance is paramount. Salisbury was thinking ahead for this and took the precautions necessary when planning the parade.

“Our public safety teams and public works department have plans in place to keep us safe, and I, along with the other members of city council, are thankful for their preparations,” Alexander said.

If you wanted to get a good spot for the parade, you needed to get there pretty early. Donna Stockton came from Mocksville to see the parade and wouldn’t consider not going.

“Absolutely not! We don’t miss it,” Stockton said.

A fan of parades, Stockton thinks ‘Tis the Season Spectacular is one of the best around. “I love marching bands and everything about it. It’s big, it’s long, it has a lot of people, it’s exciting!”

Following the parade, a full afternoon and evening of activities were available at Bell Tower Green park as part of the Holiday Spectacular in the Park, a brainchild of Salisbury Parks and Rec, including the official lighting of the town’s Christmas tree at dusk and visits with the man himself, Santa Claus.

“I am waiting to tell him my list,” said six-year-old Andrew Martins, who attended the event with his grandparents. “I was going to write it down, but I forgot. I hope he can remember it.”

Food Lion was the presenting sponsor for the event. Other sponsors include: F&M Bank, CGS Global Solutions, Shari and Bill Graham, New Sarum Brewery, Wallace and Graham Cares, Cathy Griffin, Century 21, Wallace Realty, Godley Garden Center, First National Bank, Novant Health, David Post, Salisbury Motors, Catawba College, Carolina Curbers, Matt and Gwen Barr, Salisbury Animal Hospital, KMD Construction, Luke and Diane Fisher, Bud and Betty Mickle, John and Jayne Helms, and John and Hen Henderlite. In addition, each year the tree is sponsored by someone in the community and this year the tree, which came from Sugar Mountain Nursery in Newland, is sponsored by Brenda and Franco Goodman.

