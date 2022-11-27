Salisbury Slammers claim bronze

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

By Staff Report

The Salisbury Slammers, Salisbury-Rowan’s 55 and older men’s Senior Games basketball team, recently brought home the bronze medal in the North Carolina Senior Games (NCSG) State Finals Tournament on Nov. 11-12 at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C.   The team is now invited to participate in the National Senior Games Basketball Tournament in July 2023 in Pittsburgh.
Senior Games is open to anyone 50 or older, and involves many sports, games and activities, including individual and team competition, and Silver Arts, which includes music, art and poetry. For more information about participating, contact local Director Savannah Daniels at the Ellis Park office at  704-636-7780.
Team members are   Avery Patterson, Andy Randolph, Darryl Beaty, Bob Wingate, Herman Bowie and Bill Coleman.

