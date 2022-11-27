My Turn, Evelyn Uddin-khan: A message from Ecclesiastes Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

As we celebrate Thanksgiving 2022, let us give special thanks where it is due: To the Almighty for a “peaceful” ending to a tumultuous and unpredictable election year.

Ecclesiastes, Chapter 3, Verse 1 says, “By the necessary change of times, vanity is added to human travail.” Verse 2 says, “To everything there is a season … a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted.” Chapter 8 says, “A time to love, and a time to hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.”

We are now getting ready to reap that which we have sown. It is so fitting that the “madness” has ended as we celebrate the special seasons of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

As the election results keep coming in, it is obvious that democracy has won. So far there have been no cries of voter fraud, rigged election, mis-count of votes, and other claims of election fraud. The voters in this country have chosen the “best” candidates to serve their needs – except for North Carolina Senate. That is a consequence we must now live with.

The unchallenged results of this election proves that our voting system works, and that our democracy can, and will survive future threats from those who did not win at the polls.

One point that stands out among losers at the polls is that (in most cases) if a red candidate loses, he cries foul and fraud. A blue loser gives a concession speech.

For some of us, this Thanksgiving has special meaning. This past year was filled with fear and violence, of one-party rule, the dominance of church over state, and so many other factors that push minorities over the edge.

Let us hope that in every home, on every table this year, there is food for everyone, but also that we offer special thanks to the God or Deity that we serve for the Blessings of living in a free America.

A few days ago, the voice on the radio announced the strategies certain party will use to attract voters and win the 2024 elections. So, the 2024 political campaign is under way.

Come on politicians! Give us a break. Go find a life.

In my adult life, I cannot recall a more miserable and stressful election year than 2022. Please let us put off campaigning until 2nd of January, 2024.

Let us have an overstuffed turkey with lots on trimmings for Thanksgiving, shared with lots of family and friends, conversation centered around the babies in the homes, or the cats and dogs.

On the other hand, let us keep in mind that there are millions of American children who cannot afford a turkey but will get their meals from shelters and food pantries.

Let us also keep in mind that Christmas is next and if we can afford to, we can all take a little something to the food pantry.

Most important, let us embrace and be thankful for the good in our lives, pray for the less fortunate, and thank God we wake up once more on American soil that is free!

This holiday season, my wish is that all people, from all religions and cultures will find a copy of Ecclesiastes and read for themselves at least the first verses of Chapter three.

Evelyn Uddin-khan moved to Salisbury in 2018 after living in the New York City area for most of her life. She taught in public schools and for a community college in the New York City area.

