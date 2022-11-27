Morgan 60th Anniversary Published 4:00 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

Larry Walter Morgan and Lou Etta Morgan, of Richfield, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, November 25, 2022.

The couple was married November 25, 1962 at Wyatt’s Grove Baptist Church in Richfield by Franklin Harkins.

The couple celebrated their anniversary with a dinner with immediate family at Ivan’s Restaurant of Salisbury on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Larry and Lou Etta have two daughters, Renee Kimmer and husband Robbie Kimmer of Richfield and Kristie O’Neal and husband Barry O’Neal of Salisbury. They are also the grandparents of Angel Lawing and husband Paul Lawing of Gold Hill and Tanner O’Neal of Salisbury. The couple also has a great-grandson, Holden Lawing, of Gold Hill.

