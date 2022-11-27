Donations for Christmas Happiness Fund already topping $5,000 Published 12:05 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

SALISBURY — With help from the Salisbury Post’s Christmas Happiness Fund, the Salvation Army of Rowan County expects to serve hundreds of families again this year.

Since 1952, members of the Rowan County community have shown their generosity, making it possible for local families to buy presents for their children through the Post’s annual Christmas Happiness Fund. The fund began when then-Salisbury Post Editor Spencer Murphy, in speaking with Lucille Donnelly, head of the county’s welfare department, learned that many families didn’t have enough money to buy their children gifts, asked readers to help Rowan County children receive something for Christmas. So Murphy turned to the readers of The Post for help in an editorial.

In that first year, the community helped raise $1,811.41. The county population has continued to climb, which means many more families find it difficult to make ends meet, and 2022 has been no exception, especially after two years of battling COVID and all the changes it has wrought in the work space. In the nearly 70 years since Murphy’s first challenge, the community hasn’t failed to accept the call.

The process is simple: individuals donate money to the Christmas Happiness Fund, which is collected by the Salisbury Post. Donations are often made in honor or memory of someone. All money collected is then given to the Rowan County Salvation Army, which issues gift cards to families to buy presents. Recipients register in advance through the Christmas Bureau, which hosts an application drive where families apply for multiple programs, including Christmas Happiness and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

The programs put joy on the faces of children in the community at Christmas time. When parents see that joy, they feel hope again.

Last year, the Christmas Happiness program raised $35,434 to help local children.

Donation forms have already started appearing in the newspaper. Any contributions given after the holidays are reserved to begin the fund for the following year.

Contributions can be brought to the Salisbury Post, located at 131 West Innes St., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mailed to Christmas Happiness, c/o Salisbury Post, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145. Checks can be made payable to Christmas Happiness Fund and donations can also be placed in the Salisbury Post front door mail slot.

Donations that have come in so far include:

• In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Harold Knox Roberts Sr., by Annette & Hap Roberts — $1,000

• Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church — $158.86

• In honor of Pastors Josh & Laura, by Discovery SS Class — $100

• In honor of everyone who supported me this year during my illness: Those who sent cards, prayed, brought meals, sat in vigil, ran errands, cared for my health & therapy needs. God’s blessings for each of you, by Brenda Malone Zimmerman — $50

• Holly Jolly Pickleball Players — $3,155

• Art and Lynn Bolick — $500

• In memory of Sublime Prince Vernie Clement and Sublime Prince Charles Evans, by Eureka Lodge #45 — $100

• Salisbury Lions Club — $100

• In memory of my husband Jim Cody whom I’ve missed for 8 years, by Sandra Cody — $50

