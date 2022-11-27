Catawba College Service of Lessons and Carols set for Nov. 28, Dec. 1 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

SALISBURY – For the 35th consecutive year, Catawba College will present its Service of Lessons and Carols on Monday, Nov. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel. The prelude will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Service at 7 p.m. Tickets are not required.

The service, with seven lessons with scripture readings, dates back to the late 19th century and each lesson tells the story of Christmas and is followed by a carol.

The president of the student body, a member of the Salisbury-Rowan community, Catawba faculty and members of the college administration staff will take part. Some of the carols this year include “We Shall Light a Thousand Candles,” “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “Once in Royal David’s City,” “For Unto Us a Child is Born,” “The Carol,” “What Child is This?” “Gloria in Excelsis,” “Go, Tell It on the Mountain” and “The Wise Men are Led by the Star to Jesus.”

Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. A shuttle service will operate from various campus parking lots beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Lessons and Carols is made possible through the generosity of the Salisbury-Rowan community who provide funding for the music and decorations.

