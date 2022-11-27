Area Sports: Salisbury basketball teams open with wins; Catawba women 6-0 Published 12:51 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

From staff reports

HIGH POINT — Juke Harris scored 33 points and made the decisive free throws at the end of Salisbury’s 72-71 boys basketball win against Piedmont Classical on Friday in the Headliners Challenge.

The Hornets trailed by one at the half and were down seven late in the third quarter but caught up with six minutes left to play on two free throws by Hank Webb. They went ahead with 2:30 left on a swooping layup by Mike Geter.

Harris got to the foul line frequently during the game and made those opportunities count. Dashawn Brown scored 11 for Salisbury, while Geter had 10.

Piedmont Classical (7-1) lost for the first time.

SHS 12 19 19 22 — 72

PC 18 14 21 18 — 71

Salisbury scoring — Harris 33, Brown 11, Geter 10, Davis 7, Dalton 7, Webb 4.

Hornets top Glenn

HIGH POINT — Salisbury beat Glenn 67-56 in the Headliner Challenge on Saturday.

Dashawn Brown’s aggressive work inside was huge for the Hornets (2-0) and Bryce Dalton scored five quick points after Glenn (1-1) had gotten within 55-50 with six minutes left in the game.

Brown had a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. Dalton had 13 points and five assists.

Juke Harris scored 16 before fouling out.

Hank Webb had eight rebounds, four steals and four assists. Mike Geter hd eight points and four steals.

SHS 21 14 16 16 — 67

Glenn 14 14 14 14 — 56

Salisbury scoring — Brown 21, Harris 16, Dallton 13, Geter 8, Webb 4, Davis 4, Wells 4.

SHS girls win

HIGH POINT — The Salisbury Hornets won their opener on Friday in the Headliners Challenge by beating Greensboro Day 48-43.

It was a strong defensive effort by the Hornets, who got four blocks from Haley Dalton. Icesis Nwafor got the Hornets started with two 3-pointers, and Kyla Bryant scored eight of her 21 points in the second quarter as the Hornets took a 19-15 halftime lead.

Scoreless in the first half, MaKayla Noble made a 3-pointer to open the second half, and the Hornets were on their way. Noble and Bryant scored seven each in the third quarter.

Salisbury had a 13-point cushion late in the game, but Greensboro Day (5-3) made it closer at the end.

SHS 9 10 15 14 — 48

GDS 9 6 11 17 — 43

Salisbury scoring — Bryant 21, Noble 11, Nwafor 10, Morgan 3, Dalton 3.

SHS topps QEA

Salisbury’s defense locked down Quality Education Academy on Saturday afternoon for a 42-25 victory in the Headliners Challenge.

Noble hit two of her three 3-pointers as the Hornets pushed a 10-9 lead to 16-9, and Salisbury never lost control of the game.

Noble and Kyla Bryant scored 15 points each. Bryant made seven free throws. The senior passed Gerri Spain and moved into the all-time top 10 for the program with 1,186 points.

Icesis Nwafor made two 3-pointers and scored eight.

Mary Morgan took two charges. Haley Dalton had three blocks.

SHS 13 10 10 9 — 42

QEA 9 4 6 6 — 25

Salisbury scoring — Noble 15, Bryant 15, Nwafor 8, Dalton 3, Morgan 1.

HS wrestling

East Rowan siblings Shayden and Leah Edwards were voted Most Outstanding Wrestler in their respective divisions at the West Rowan Thanksgiving Invitational.

HS boys soccer

In Central Carolina Conference soccer, Salisbury’s Yatti Avilez was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Salisbury’s Carlos Henriquez, Abdul Eliwa and David Austin made all-conference, along with North Rowan’s Jonathan Reyes.

East Davidson’s Luis Lopez is the CCC Offensive Player of the Year.

CCC Coach of the Year is East Davidson’s Jordan Beck.

•••

South Rowan’s Ozzy Pulido, Grayson Steedley, Martin Ramirez and Michael Coles were named to the All-South Piedmont Conference team.

Carson’s Gabe Honeycutt and Davin Garcia made All-SPC, along with West Rowan’s Rodrigo Pacheco and Jose Hernandez. East Rowan is represented by Carter Honeycutt.

Concord’s Jackson Kirila is the SPC Player of the Year. Concord’s Will Bowers in the SPC Keeper of the Year. Concord’s Todd Tinsley is the SPC Coach of the Year.

•••

A.L.Brown’s David Cabello was named to the All-Greater Metro Conference team.

GMC Player of the Year is West Cabarrus’ Drew Waller, while Lake Norman’s Ayden Scharf took GMC Keeper of the Year honors. Lake Norman’s Matt Bice is GMC Coach of the Year.

HS volleyball

A.L. Brown’s Elisa Landaverde was named to the All-Greater Metro Conference team.

Cox Mill’s Jayden Webb is the GMC Player of the Year. South Iredell’s Lisa Landis is GMC Coach of the Year.

Catawba women

Janiya Downs (South Rowan) made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points for Catawba in a 69-62 comeback win on Saturday against Elizabeth City State at Goodman Gym.

Catawba started very cold and trailed by as many as 14 points in the contest.

Sara McIntosh scored 16, while Lyrik Thorne added 11 for the Indians (6-0), who were down nine to the Vikings (4-2) at the half.

Nala Baker got six of her nine points during a decisive run in the fourth quarter. Catawba shot 12-for-19 in the fourth quarter.

Siera Pitts had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings.

Catawba travels to Carson-Newman on Monday for a 5:30 tip-off.

ECSU 16 16 18 12 — 62

Catawba 10 13 25 21 — 69

Catawba scoring — Downs 21, McIntosh 16, Thorne 11, Baker 9, Wampler 4, Ford 4, Dubose 2, Spry 2.

Women’s hoops

Abigail Wilson (West Rowan) had 14 points and nine rebounds for UNC Asheville in a 68-57 win over Queens.

College football

Barton receiver Gabe Hinceman (East Rowan) was named to All-Academic team for the district.

LC men’s hoops

CHARLOTTE — Livingstone shot 67.7 percent and crushed winless Morris 112-54 on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Bears (3-4) made 10 3-pointers. Arion Broadnax was 4-for-5 from 3 and scored 19 points to lead the onslaught. Pharoah Lassiter scored 14.

LC 55 57 — 112

Morris 18 36 — 54

LC scoring — Broadnax 19, Lassiter 14, S. Tako 12, Leach 10, P. Tako 8, Broderick 8, Murray 8, Herd 7, Henderson 7, Montaque 6, Street 4, Stoute 4, Rogers 3, Tiller 2.

Catawba men’s hoops

MURFREESBORO— Catawba could not find its shooting touch on Saturday afternoon and fell 73-65 on the road at Chowan.

Catawba shot 32 percent and was 5-for-26 on 3-pointers. The Indians (4-2) also got mauled on the boards by the Hawks (1-3).

Javeon Jones led Catawba with 23 points. Adrian Scarborough followed with 16. DeAngelo Epps pulled down nine rebounds and recorded four streals.

Catawba hosts second-ranked Augusta at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Catawba 30 35 — 65

Chowan 33 40 — 73

Catawba scoring — Jones 23, Scarborough 16, Wallace 7, Epps 7, Nelson 4, Tinsley 4, Ethridge 3, Kowalski 1.

