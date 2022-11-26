Library Notes: Keep warm this winter with the help of how-to resources Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By Amanda Brill

Rowan Public Library

Cold weather is coming soon and while Rowan County doesn’t get the type of wintery weather as my hometown of Syracuse, New York, this is still the perfect time to learn a new craft to help those less fortunate stay warm. There is also an added benefit that learning new crafts like crochet and knitting will provide you with amazing handmade gift-giving opportunities for the upcoming holiday season. Rowan Public Library has tons of great resources to learn how to knit, crochet, sew and more.

“First Crochet” by Lesley Stanfield will take you through the basics of your very first stitch all the way to the casting off process. You learn how to make simple scarves, blankets and even a hat or two with her easy-to-follow explanations for crocheting. Another book, “Crochet from the Heart” by Kristin Spurkland not only shows you how to make crochet hats and mittens, but also lists general charities that accept crocheted donations.

“How to Knit: The Only Technique Book You Will Ever Need” by Debbie Tomkies takes readers through every definition, abbreviation and all the materials you need to create beautiful works of wearable art. “Teach Yourself Visually: Knitting” by Sharon Turner has detailed instructional photographs to go along with the explanations for knitting hats and mittens among other items.

Those who have a sewing machine and extra fabric can pick up “Quilting Basics” by Celia Eddy. With how-to instructions and projects that fit a multitude of experience levels, this book will give any reader the opportunity to create blankets that will be treasured for years to come. For those who don’t have a sewing machine, “Hand Quilting” by Alex Anderson dives into the art of hand-sewing fabric into smaller projects.

Rowan Public Library has a Warming Tree outside of the meeting rooms on the Church Street side of the building. This is a no-judgment spot for those in need to grab items that will keep them warm through the winter. Donations are anonymous and the tree is refilled by community members in all walks of life. Whether you can crochet a quick hat for a stranger to grab in the middle of winter or take the time to sew a blanket together to give to a loved one, any item will be cherished, and the kindness will be remembered.

Call 980-432-8670 to reserve your copy of these books!

Amanda Brill is young adult librarian at Rowan Public Library.

