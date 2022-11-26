College basketball: Hildreth’s triple-double leads Wake Forest to victory Published 10:06 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022

Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM — Cameron Hildreth had a triple-double, Damari Monsanto scored 20 points, and Wake Forest beat up on Hampton from the start in a 97-70 victory on Saturday.

Hildreth had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Andrew Carr and Tyree Appleby scored 17 points each for the Demon Deacons (6-1). Monsanto finished 6-of-8 from 3-point distance.

Wake Forest led 24-3 through the first seven minutes of the game and led 53-24 at halftime. The Demon Deacons made nine 3-pointers in the first half and four players scored in double figures, led by Monsanto with 14.

Monsanto, who made 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first half, hit a couple more and Wake Forest extended its lead to 37 points eight minutes into the second half. Soon after, a 3-pointer by Bobi Klintman stopped an eight-point run by the Pirates. The closest Hampton would get was 26 points with 3:38 remaining.

Hampton’s Marquis Godwin scored 18 points and Russell Dean contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Pirates (1-5).

Wake Forest will face its first on-campus road game of the season on Tuesday when the Demon Deacons visit Wisconsin for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Charlotte 69, Presbyterian 42

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Brice Williams scored 14 points as Charlotte beat Presbyterian 69-42 on Saturday.

Williams was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the 49ers (5-2). Aly Khalifa added 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds. Igor Milicic Jr. was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Hose (1-6) were led in scoring by Marquis Barnett, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Presbyterian also got 10 points from Houston Jones. The Blue Hose have lost six straight.

UNC Wilmington 68, Vermont 66

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Shykeim Phillips scored 22 points as UNC Wilmington held off Vermont in the final seconds for a 68-66 on Saturday night.

Phillips shot 7 of 14 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Seahawks (4-3). Trazarien White added 10 points while shooting 1 of 5 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line, and they also had five rebounds. Amari Kelly recorded nine points and was 2 of 2 shooting and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Dylan Penn finished with 21 points for the Catamounts (2-6). Vermont also got 13 points and nine rebounds from Robin Duncan. In addition, Finn Sullivan had 11 points.

UNC Asheville 73, W. Carolina 61

ASHEVILLE (AP) — Drew Pember scored 28 points as UNC Asheville beat Western Carolina 73-61 on Saturday.

Pember added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-2). Jamon Battle scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Tajion Jones shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyzhaun Claude finished with 11 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (4-3). Western Carolina also got 11 points from Bernard Pelote. Vonterius Woolbright also had nine points and seven rebounds.

Hofstra 65, UNC Greensboro 53

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar scored 17 points as Hofstra beat UNC Greensboro 65-53 on Saturday.

Dubar added six rebounds for the Pride (5-2). Tyler Thomas was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 14 points. Amar’e Marshall was 2 of 4 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Spartans (3-3) were led by Mikeal Brown-Jones, who recorded 11 points. Keondre Kennedy added 10 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro. Bas Leyte also recorded 10 points.

NC Central 58, Gardner-Webb 53

DURHAM (AP) — Justin Wright scored 13 points as North Carolina Central beat Gardner-Webb 58-53 on Saturday.

Wright also added seven rebounds for the Eagles (3-3). Ja’Darius Harris finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 13 points. Eric Boone was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Anthony Selden led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Caleb Robinson added 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

N.C. A&T 78, Greensboro 51

GREENSBORO (AP) — Marcus Watson scored 27 points as North Carolina A&T beat Greensboro 78-51 on Saturday.

Watson was 12 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Aggies (3-4). Love Bettis shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 10 points. Austin Johnson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 0 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Greensboro was led in scoring by Isaiah Pruett, who finished with 13 points.

NC State beats Butler for fifth place at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 15 points to help North Carolina State beat Butler 76-61 in Friday night’s fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

DJ Burns added 14 points for the Wolfpack (6-1), who shot 44.6% while converting 14 turnovers by Butler into 21 points. N.C. State had five double-figure scorers.

That fits the style coach Kevin Keatts has targeted for the Wolfpack, with the first part of his tenure hampered by an NCAA investigation into the program tied to before his arrival. N.C. State retooled with transfers, notably by pairing Joiner from Mississippi with Terquavion Smith in a backcourt capable of pushing pace and picking up defensively beyond midcourt.

The result here was a loss to third-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas that went to the final minute, followed by wins against preseason Atlantic 10 favorite Dayton and Butler.

N.C. State led 35-22 at halftime and pushed that margin to 20 points midway through the second half.

Chuck Harris scored 20 points while Jayden Taylor had 18 for Butler (4-3).

The game offered a reunion for Butler big man Manny Bates with his former program.

Bates spent four seasons with the Wolfpack and was one of the nation’s top shot blockers during the 2020-21 season. But he went down with a season-ending shoulder injury in last year’s opener and then transferred to Butler.

