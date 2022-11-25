Vargas, Lowery honored with Rowan-Salisbury Schools monthly awards Published 12:10 am Friday, November 25, 2022

SALISBURY — Being in education can be a challenging and simultaneously rewarding profession. Those that go above and beyond deserve a little bit of the latter. Rowan-Salisbury Schools recently named its two latest employees of the month.

The licensed staff member of the month was Johana Vargas, the second grade dual-language immersion teacher at Isenberg Elementary School.

A parent of one of Vargas’ students had some glowering remarks about the educator.

“Johana Vargas consistently goes above and beyond to make her second-grade Dual Language Immersion class at Isenberg Elementary fun and engaging,” Marella Carlton said. “She is positive, encouraging and the students are growing by leaps and bounds in her class.”

Carlton has seen much of that dynamic play out firsthand.

“I have the privilege of volunteering in her class one morning a week,” Carlton said. “I find myself wanting to sit in a little chair and be a student again.”

Learning in a different language can be tough, but Carlton indicated that Vargas has a unique way of teaching.

“She is committed to immersing her class in Spanish and challenging their brains as they grow in a new language,” Carlton said. “We are so grateful for Johana Vargas and my son is using lots of her creative teaching manipulatives at home.

Sheryl Lowery is the treasurer at North Rowan Middle School. Her work earned the recognition as classified staff member of the month. One Maverick parent remarked that everyone could try to be more like Lowery.

“Mrs. Lowery is the epitome of who a person wants to be like,” Jennifer Smith said. “She will do anything for anybody, help in any way she can, take on many responsibilities and never complain about any of it.”

For those efforts, Smith feels like Lowery is beyond worthy of the title.

“Mrs. Lowery deserves to be recognized for all of her hard work and dedication to North Rowan Middle School,” Smith said.

