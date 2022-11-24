Livingstone team ties for first at honors program competition Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

Livingstone News Service

Five students from Livingstone College traveled to Baltimore to compete in the 31st annual conference of the National Association of African American Honors Programs (NAAAHP) at Morgan State University.

With faculty advisor Dr. Da’Tarvia Parrish, freshmen Rodney Courtney of Charlotte, Mia Mason of Salisbury and Serenity Lunnermon of Newport News, Virginia, joined sophomore Ja’Nya Lunnermon — sister of Serenity — to compete in the Model African Union as the delegation for Cape Verde. They tied for first place with Prairie View A&M University.

Model African Union is one of many competitions featured at the conference. Other contests included Community Service, HCASC Quiz Bowl, Research papers/STEM Poster presentations, The Great Debate and the Oratorical contest, which freshman Livingstone student LC Fuller of Richmond, California. was as a category winner for best content.

NAAAHP (pronounced N – triple A – HP) as an institution that produces servant-leaders and Livingstone was also a winner of the community service competition, highlighting its programming in voter awareness and engagement.

Music major Mia Mason said, “Although I am 17 and unable to vote, I was happy to be a part of something larger than myself, and I am excited my college places an emphasis on civic engagement and duty. I am ready to cast my ballot in all upcoming elections.”

Another music major, Kaiyon Courtney, added, “Voting is fundamental to our democracy. In our programming, we wanted to support our holistic modules of political action and social responsibility, cultural and social awareness, and individual and organizational leadership. All of these were addressed in our voting initiatives, and I’m proud to say Livingstone is the No. 1 voting HBCU in North Carolina.”

William Mondale Robinson, a former attendee of the NAAAHP conference and current mayor of Enfield, sponsored students and faculty to freely travel and explore the conference that not only energizes attendees but examines skill-sets, equips students with living tools and empowers young men and women to grow, serve and lead.

Robinson said, “I am elated to give back to my alma mater in a way that directly benefits students, and charges them to forge forward in unchartered territory that will challenge them, mold them, and make them greater than they ever knew they could be.”

This year’s conference theme was “Homecoming: The Resilience of HBCU Excellence in a Global Pandemic.”

Among those taking part were Fisk University, Southern University and A&M College, Spelman College, Virginia State University and Tennessee State University. The event was held at the Baltimore Regency Inner Harbor from Nov. 9-12. Livingstone College is an institutional member.

