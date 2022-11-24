Cleveland Christmas Parade set for Dec. 3 Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

community calendar. The application fee is $10. CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Cleveland Lions Club, will be Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 2 p.m. Applications are being accepted through Nov 29. Applications are available online through the town website, https:// townofclevelandnc.gov, community calendar. The application fee is $10.

The parade will form at 603 Main St., the Fifteen Sports Athletic Center building and proceed west through town on Main Street. Gently tossing candy is permitted. Horse entries are allowed. Parade entries will be judged in a variety of categories.

For more information, call 704-278-2252.

