Catawba College lights up campus Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 24, 2022

SALISBURY — Catawba College lit up Seiwell Chapel Green on Monday night with the annual Christmas light display.

Students, faculty, staff and families celebrated the event with live music from The Catawba Singers conducted by Catawba President David P. Nelson.

Food, activities and a visit from Santa were part of the festivities.

“We are excited for everyone in Salisbury, Rowan County and the surrounding area to see the beauty of this year’s light display and experience a bit of holiday cheer,” said Jodi Bailey, director of marketing and communications. “Catawba has a beautiful campus and the addition of thousands of sparkling lights on our 23-foot tree and buildings facing West Innes Street make it absolutely magical.”

Sugar Mountain Nursery in Newland provided this year’s tree, as well as the one in Bell Tower Green.

