Neighbor dispute ends in shots fired Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

SALISBURY — An apparent dispute between neighbors on Carrie Drive ended Saturday in one of the neighbors firing shots at the others.

According to reports from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, two people who live in the 200 block of Carrie Drive called police Saturday around 3:30 p.m. to report their neighbor, Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, had fired several rounds in their direction while they were outside videotaping damage they say he caused when he cut down trees on their property.

When the first deputy arrived at Eagle’s home, he was standing outside and told the deputy he was trying to start the string trimmer. When three more deputies arrived, Eagle ran into his home. When he came back outside, deputies took cover behind their cruisers and instructed Eagle to show his hands and get down on the ground. Eagle was taken into custody without incident.

Upon entering the house, deputies found a handgun on the couch and a container of ammunition and a container of hypodermic needles. The neighbors reported that one of the rounds Eagle fired had hit a tree, and one said he could hear the bullets “whizzing by his head.”

Eagle was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at the Rowan County magistrate’s office and given a $3,500 secure bond.

