Mental health town hall set for Nov. 29 in Kannapolis Published 12:04 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley — alongside N.C. State Sens. Jim Burgin and Paul Newton and State House Reps. Kristin Baker, and Wayne Sasser — will host a town hall in Kannapolis on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. to discuss mental health in North Carolina.

NCDHHS is committed to advancing behavioral health and resilience, as more than three million people in North Carolina have mental health or substance use disorders.

Members of the public, especially those in Cabarrus County, Rowan County and the surrounding counties, are encouraged to attend, ask questions and contribute to the conversation. The state officials will offer comments on key policy issues and invite town hall attendees to offer comments and ask questions.

The event will also be streamed live on the NCDHHS YouTube channel.

The lawmakers and their districts are Burgin, R-District 12; Newton, R-District 36; Baker, R-District 82; and Sasser, R-District 67. The meeting lasts until 7:30 p.m. at the Milestone Conference Space, 4855 Milestone Ave.

