Kannapolis Youth Council members selected Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council has appointed a Youth Council composed high school students who reside in the city limits. The city council’s goal is to create opportunities for students to become engaged in leadership development, provide avenues for volunteerism, develop leadership and communication skills, practice teamwork and to have a line of communication to the adult leadership in the decision-making process of the city.

Thirty-seven high school aged students, who live within the Kannapolis city limits, have been selected to serve on the youth council following an application process. They represent A.L. Brown High School, Northwest Cabarrus High School, Cox Mill High School, Cannon School and homeschools.

Caroline Barlow, an A.L. Brown student, and Ally Zendejas, a student at Cox High School, are serving as co-chairs of the group.

Additional members of the youth council are:

Allison Gordon, Ashley Burris, Carly Stegall, Courtney Graham, Destiny Davis, Gabe Perry, Lillian Watkins, Nevaeh Williams, Shriya Agarwal, Yesenia Vela, Grayson Burgess, Taylor Tapp, Ariyah Woodberry, Katelyn Wiseman, Angel Vazquez, Mileyna Rose, Asia Locke, Caroline Storey, Skyler Cauthen, Auja Cascen, Natalie Richardson, Kyla Mills, Alannah Green, Paige Gaskins, Emmy Watkins, Sweta Chokshi, Samantha Griffin, Jocelyn Vazquez Mota, Moira Hunter, Josephine Geoghan, Aiyana Ratliff, Le’Quanda Robinson, Makhi Nash, Alejandro Medina, and Katie Purvis.

