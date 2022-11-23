Blotter for Nov. 23 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Four TSW tires and rims were reportedly stolen from the Webb Road Flea Market on Nov. 20. According to reports, the manager of the business had the tires and rims stacked by the side door. Security footage shows a suspect, a man with brown and gray hair, wearing jeans and a dark, long-sleeved American Eagle shirt with numbers down the sleeve and black shoes, roll two tires out of view of the camera, then return and roll two more out of view. The theft occurred about 2 p.m. and the estimated value of the lost tires and rims is $2,000. One of the employees at the market recognized a woman that was with the suspect, though it is unknown if she participated or was just at the scene. The case is being investigated by Deputy Amber Weaver and anyone with information is asked to contact her at 704-216-8700.

In other reports:

• A larceny from a property on Phifer Road, Cleveland reportedly occurred between noon Nov. 1 and 11:02 a.m. Nov. 19 with a total estimated loss of $1,300.

• A larceny from a property on Timberbrook Lane, Mooresville reportedly occurred around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 with a total estimated loss of $500.

• A burglary of a property on Forest Street, Rockwell was reported about 7:50 p.m. Nov. 19 with a total estimated loss of $100.

• Larceny of a property on Inglewood Lane, Salisbury was reported at 7:51 p.m. Nov. 20, with a total estimated loss of $200.

• Clarence Thomas Bellinger, 25, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with false imprisonment.

• Shane M. Kaslosky, 46, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with breaking and entering a building.

• Gregory Michael Anton, 36, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with assault on a female.

• Austin James Holloman, 31, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with communicating threats.

• Denelle Mae Lail, 42, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with misuse of 911 emergency phone system.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from Cranberry Way sometime between 5 a.m. Nov. 20 and 8 a.m. Nov. 21.

• A resident of Carolina Boulevard reported being a victim of fraud between Nov. 18 and 21, with a total estimated loss of $12,250.

